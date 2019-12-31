Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after winning the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine) Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after winning the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie crosses the finish line ahead of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo during the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 31, ... Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie crosses the finish line ahead of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo during the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie, right, sprints to cross the finish line ahead of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo during the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, T... Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie, right, sprints to cross the finish line ahead of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo during the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after crossing the finish line ahead of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo during the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, ... Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after crossing the finish line ahead of Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo during the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A last-breath sprint brought victory to Kenyan runner Kibiwott Kandie on Tuesday in the Sao Silvestre run, held every New Year's Eve in Sao Paulo.

It was an electrifying finish to the 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) race.

Kandie, 23, was comfortably in second place in the home stretch, trailing Jacob Kiplimo, of Uganda.

In the race's final meters, Kandie summoned his reserves, pushing past Kiplimo at the last instant.

With a time of 42 minutes, 59 seconds, Kandie won the 95th edition of the Sao Silvestre race, one of the oldest in Brazil.