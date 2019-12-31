TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The numerous plum trees at Jiaobanshan Residence in Taoyuan’s Fuxing District have been blossoming since Dec. 27, emitting a delicate fragrance, according to a press release published on Taoyuan Travel on Monday (Dec. 30).

Plum blossoms usually emerge during the second half of December and last through January. During the blooming season, Jiaobanshan Residence’s plum garden is covered with white blossoms that look like snow, the release stated, adding that the blossoms are entering their best viewing season and that many visitors have already made the trip up the mountain to witness them.



Taoyuan’s Scenic Area Service Agency plans to hold the “2020 Jiaobanshan Residence Plum Blossom Festival” on Jan. 12, 18, and 19. The event will include games on a grassy lawn, a children's interactive performance area, food trucks, and other activities, according to the release.



(Taoyuan City Government photo)