A father and daughter hid heroin inside bags of cereals (photo courtesy of airport police). A father and daughter hid heroin inside bags of cereals (photo courtesy of airport police). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A father and his daughter were caught trying to smuggle heroin from Thailand into Taiwan hidden in bags of cereals, airport police announced Tuesday (Dec. 31).

The incident happened last November, when the Taiwanese duo, surnamed Chiu (邱), arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the Central News Agency reported.

An X-ray check of their checked-in luggage aroused the suspicion of local customs officials, who stopped the two for a further inspection of their suitcases.

Inside, they found bags of white powder hidden inside bags of cereals. Tests showed the content amounted to heroin, leading investigators to believe the father and daughter put the drugs inside the cereal bags before heading for the airport in Thailand.

Police later also arrested the man’s former wife, who had come to the airport in Taoyuan to pick them up, the CNA report said. The investigation would continue in order to locate and neutralize the rest of their distribution network, the airport police said at a year-end news conference Tuesday.

Reviewing the past year’s efforts, they said a total of more than 241 kilograms of drugs had been intercepted in 2019.

