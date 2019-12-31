TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vieshow Cinemas launched a trial operation Tuesday (Dec. 31) of its new "Muvie" theater at the recently opened Far East Department Store in Taipei's Xinyi shopping district before officially opening in late January.

The original Vieshow Xinyi theater complex was rumored to finish operations at the end of 2019, but with the help from Taiwan's Hung Tai Group, the cinema company was able to renew the lease for the old location for ten more years while establishing a more luxurious version across the street. To avoid competition between the two theaters, Vieshow public relations manager Lee Kuang-chueh (李光爵) said that the Xinyi location will integrate cultural and artistic performances into its operation.

According to Vogue, the Muvie complex has six regular movie theaters with marble-made walls and one Titan hall, which features a 12-meter-tall movie screen, 391 leather couches, 7.1 virtual surround sound, and 4K laser projectors. The theater also provides a Mucrown private cinema room in which audiences can enjoy international delicacies as well as 50 Asian cocktails.

Vieshow Cinemas said that the "Mu" in Muvie Cinemas originates from the Chinese word of "admire" and that the audience could enjoy first-class treatment at the new theater. Fried chicken, non-alcoholic sparkling drinks, warm churros, capsule coffee, as well as specially flavored popcorn will also be available for purchase at the concession stands, reported Liberty Times.

For ticketing information, please visit the official website.



Audience members can purchase sparkling beverages and popcorn at concession stands. (Vieshow photo)



All theaters at Muvie Cinemas feature marble walls. (Vieshow photo)