TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry will join hands with CTS TV to provide satellite live feed of the Taipei 101 fireworks show to international media outlets as the world heralds the New Year.

The live broadcast will start at 11:55 p.m. local time on Tuesday (Dec. 31) and will be made available through the country's embassies and overseas representative offices, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The 2020 countdown fireworks spectacle has been given the theme “Light of Hope, Taiwan.” Lasting 300 seconds, the show will communicate to the world that Taiwan is a vehicle of hope that boasts cultural diversity and a plethora of resources, according to MOFA.

The skyscraper that held the title of the world’s tallest building for several years has been hosting the fireworks event since 2005, making it a tourist draw alongside the New Year’s Eve bash at Taipei City Hall. The extravaganza is hailed by CNN as one of the greatest events for ringing in the new year.

Videos of the pyrotechnics can also be found on YouTube via the MOFA-operated channel Trending Taiwan.