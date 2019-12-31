  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan News wishes you a happy holiday & a great year ahead!

By  Taiwan News
2019/12/31 18:00

(Taiwan News photo)

Dear readers,

Taiwan News wishes you a happy holiday and a prosperous year ahead. Thank you for following us over the past year. Please continue to visit our website, Facebook, and Twitter and to stay up to date on the latest news and events.

Here comes a list of our news related to New Year's Eve parties:
New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Best spots to admire Taipei 101 New Year fireworks
Best spots to admire Taipei 101 New Year fireworks
2019/12/29 15:22
Top secret spots in Taiwan to greet first sunrise of 2020
Top secret spots in Taiwan to greet first sunrise of 2020
2019/12/24 16:48
Best riverside parks for admiring Taipei 101 fireworks and welcoming 2020
Best riverside parks for admiring Taipei 101 fireworks and welcoming 2020
2019/12/24 15:47
Taiwan permits extra cross-strait flights for Lunar New Year
Taiwan permits extra cross-strait flights for Lunar New Year
2019/12/24 14:29
Taiwan remains most popular New Year travel destination for Japanese
Taiwan remains most popular New Year travel destination for Japanese
2019/12/23 17:49