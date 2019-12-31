TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 20 points as Indiana State extended its winning streak to eight games, topping Southern Illinois 68-56 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams on Monday night.

Tre Williams had 14 points and three assists for Indiana State (8-4, 1-0 MVC). Jake LaRavia added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Barnes had six assists for the hosts.

Barret Benson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis (6-8, 0-1). Marcus Domask added 13 points.

Indiana State matches up against Drake on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois plays Illinois State at home on Saturday.

