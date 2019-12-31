Taiwan vice president concludes trip to Palau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) arrived at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport Monday evening (Dec. 30) after concluding his three-day trip to the Pacific island state of Palau.

In the company of his spouse, Chen was sent by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (Dec. 28) to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Taiwan's diplomatic relations with Palau. During his trip, Chen had the opportunity to meet with Palauan President Thomas E. Remengesau, Jr.

Chen told the media that it was the first time he had visited Palau as Taiwan's vice president and that he was surprised to find that the peoples of Palau and Taiwan share the same hospitality and easy-going attitude. He said that he was most impressed by the islands' western Pacific traditions as well as its local leaders' warm welcome, reported CNA.

The vice president added that the delegation was able to share Taiwan's agriculture developments with Palau in order to tackle malnutrition related to Palauan dietary habits. He added that importing Taiwanese pork and vegetables, as well as sharing farming techniques, could benefit the citizens of Palau and that it serves as an excellent example of the "Steadfast Diplomacy" supported by Tsai.

Chen pointed out that he understands the difficult situation Taiwan is in with regard to establishing diplomatic relations with foreign countries, but he said it was heartwarming to see Palau and Taiwan making contributions to each other for the last two decades. He expressed gratitude to ally for supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations and said he expects that the friendship will continue to flourish, reported Liberty Times.