BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/31 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 132.15 Down .35
Mar 134.35 Down .30
Mar 132.50 132.75 129.80 132.15 Down .35
May 134.45 134.85 132.00 134.35 Down .30
Jul 136.60 136.80 134.15 136.45 Down .30
Sep 138.40 138.55 136.20 138.25 Down .30
Dec 140.00 140.55 138.15 140.25 Down .30
Mar 142.00 142.60 140.55 142.30 Down .25
May 142.95 143.45 141.50 143.30 Down .25
Jul 143.90 144.20 142.40 144.20 Down .25
Sep 144.80 145.10 143.25 145.10 Down .30
Dec 146.45 146.75 144.95 146.75 Down .30
Mar 148.45 Down .30
May 149.70 Down .30
Jul 150.85 Down .30
Sep 152.05 Down .30