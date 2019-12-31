New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|132.15
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|134.35
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|132.50
|132.75
|129.80
|132.15
|Down
|.35
|May
|134.45
|134.85
|132.00
|134.35
|Down
|.30
|Jul
|136.60
|136.80
|134.15
|136.45
|Down
|.30
|Sep
|138.40
|138.55
|136.20
|138.25
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|140.00
|140.55
|138.15
|140.25
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|142.00
|142.60
|140.55
|142.30
|Down
|.25
|May
|142.95
|143.45
|141.50
|143.30
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|143.90
|144.20
|142.40
|144.20
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|144.80
|145.10
|143.25
|145.10
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|146.45
|146.75
|144.95
|146.75
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|148.45
|Down
|.30
|May
|149.70
|Down
|.30
|Jul
|150.85
|Down
|.30
|Sep
|152.05
|Down
|.30