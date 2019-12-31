BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jan 2463 Down 34 Mar 2469 Down 31 Mar 2484 2505 2458 2463 Down 34 May 2487 2505 2465 2469 Down 31 Jul 2484 2495 2464 2470 Down 25 Sep 2463 2479 2452 2456 Down 20 Dec 2413 2432 2406 2410 Down 14 Mar 2375 2394 2371 2374 Down 9 May 2367 2375 2367 2367 Down 6 Jul 2366 2366 2359 2359 Down 3 Sep 2360 2360 2352 2352 Down 2