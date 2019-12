Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohi... Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohi... Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio speaks to the media at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, ... Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio speaks to the media at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohi... Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks through the locker room at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, i... Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks through the locker room at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FILE-This Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 file photo shows New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walking on the field as the team warms up... FILE-This Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 file photo shows New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walking on the field as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Foxborough, Mass. The Cleveland Browns have asked the New England Patriots permission to speak with McDaniels about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the request told the Associated Press on Monday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday.

Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a loss in Cincinnati that concluded a disappointing 6-10 season. The Browns almost immediately reached out to inquire about McDaniels and Roman, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are not confirming the Browns’ interest.

Per league rules, the Browns can not interview McDaniels until after New England's wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. They can speak this week to Roman because the Ravens have a bye.

“I’m 100% fully invested in getting ready for Tennessee and trying to put our best performance of the season out there on Saturday night,” McDaniels said Monday on a conference call when asked about the Cleveland opening. "We have a lot of work to do. That’s where my focus will be. That’s where it’s at now and it’ll stay there. That’s the best thing for our team. It’s the best thing for me."

McDaniels and Roman both have Ohio roots. McDaniels has been linked to previous coaching searches in Cleveland. He interviewed for the Browns’ job in 2014.

McDaniels would seem to fit the profile Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are looking for in their latest attempt to find the right coach.

The 43-year-old went 11-17 in two seasons in Denver. He's won six Super Bowl title alongside Bill Belichick and he’s been successful in working closely with quarterbacks.

One of Kitchens’ failings this season was that quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed after a strong rookie season.

Roman, 47, also has a proven track record with quarterbacks. He's overseen the NFL's highest-scoring offense this season and has helped develop QB Lamar Jackson into a superstar and the league's likely MVP.

The Browns, who haven't made the playoffs since 2002, are looking for their seventh coach since 2009.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL