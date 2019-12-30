Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Inside Europe: 2020 European forecast
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/12/30 21:02
Updated : 2019-12-30 21:23 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
K-pop star from Taiwan named 'most beautiful face of 2019'
Taiwan's top universities face shortage of Masters and PhD students
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder apologizes for sexism
Man behind Taiwan's most shared pro-Han fake news site exposed
Taiwan presidential candidates clash over cross-strait issue in TV debate
Beijing to mobilize thousands of Taiwanese to gather information on 2020 elections: report
Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu's jacket sold for NT$1 million
First batch of Taiwan guavas shipped to US hailed as milestone
Daughter of Bruce Lee sues China restaurant chain for patent infringement
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to recruit 3,000 new staff