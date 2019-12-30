A person crosses a foot over a bridge as traffic moves below amid dense fog in the early morning in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Delhi, wh... A person crosses a foot over a bridge as traffic moves below amid dense fog in the early morning in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Delhi, which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, woke up to a blanket of dense fog engulfing most parts of the national capital on Monday morning, disrupting rail, road and air traffic adversely. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A man crosses railway tracks amidst early morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest s... A man crosses railway tracks amidst early morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, woke up to a blanket of dense fog disrupting rail, road and air traffic adversely. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Local trains are halted amidst early morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest spell ... Local trains are halted amidst early morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, woke up to a blanket of dense fog disrupting rail, road and air traffic adversely. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Fruit sellers wait for customers amidst early morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longe... Fruit sellers wait for customers amidst early morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, woke up to a blanket of dense fog disrupting rail, road and air traffic adversely. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Passengers wait for trains in the morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest spell of ... Passengers wait for trains in the morning fog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Indian capital which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, woke up to a blanket of dense fog disrupting rail, road and air traffic adversely. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Opaque, chilly smog blanketed northern India on Monday as low temperatures collided with hazardous levels of air pollution.

Across many cities in the region, including New Delhi, the capital, visibility was reduced to 200 meters (218 yards), according to the India Meteorological Department.

With temperatures dropping in New Delhi to 1 degree Celsius (34 Fahrenheit), street vendors, auto rickshaw drivers and people who sleep on the streets of the capital wrapped themselves in hooded sweaters and blankets, and warmed their hands over small bonfires.

The fires worsened New Delhi's notorious winter air pollution, with the air quality index — a measure of ozone, carbon dioxide and particulate matter — topping 500 at a monitor at the U.S. Embassy, 10 times what the World Health Organization considers safe.

The cold and fog were expected to continue through New Year's Day, government weather data showed.