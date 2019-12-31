Multiple changes to affect the life of foreigners in Taiwan. Multiple changes to affect the life of foreigners in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple changes will go into effect in Taiwan in the new year. Here is a list of several that foreigners living in the country should know.

Increase of minimum monthly wage

The minimum monthly wage will increase from the current NT$23,100 (US$770) to NT$23,800, benefitting about 1.83 million workers. However, the wages of foreigners employed as personal carers will still depend on their contracts with their employers.

Tax exemption

Long-term care and job-related expenses will be subject to tax exemptions next year. According to new legislation, spending pertaining to one's job, such as uniform rentals, fees for required courses, and equipment or book purchases can all be deducted while filing income taxes next May.

Child-care subsidy

According to the current regulation, parents with children under two years of age can receive NT$3,000 to NT$10,000 per month to help send their children to public or semi-public daycare centers. The new policy will extend the government subsidy until children turn three years old.

Invoices from foreign businesses

From 2020, all foreign companies engaged in commercial activities in Taiwan will be required to provide digital invoices to customers. Enterprises such as Apple, Facebook, Uber, and Expedia have all promised to follow the new law, which means residents of Taiwan will have an estimated 290 million additional invoices to collect in hopes of winning the receipt lottery every two months, reported CNA.

Public health insurance premiums

With the minimum monthly wage increase, 3.26 million people will see their insurance premiums change. About 2.93 million people will have to pay NT$10 more each month, while the other 330,000 will pay NT$3 less.

Subsidy for buying electric scooters

The e-scooter subsidy will vary depending on the vehicle's size: NT$7,000 for "heavy" scooters with 5.1 horsepower (hp) or more and light scooters with 1.35 to 5 hp, electric scooters and NT$5,100 for "small-light" models with 1.34 hp or less. In addition, there will be an extra NT$3,000 subsidy if the scooter's battery cells were made in Taiwan.

Subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses providing digital services

The Ministry of Economic Affairs will encourage restaurants and retailers to provide digital services, such as online reservations, mobile payments, and digital invoices, by offering up to NT$30,000 to each participating business. A total of 9,000 applicants are eligible to receive the subsidy in 2020.