Foreign exchange students will put on dragon dance performance on Jan. 1. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first flag-raising ceremony of 2020 will be held in front of the Presidential Office Building at 6:30 a.m.

Before the ceremony, which will be attended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), high school marching bands and street dance clubs will give a series of performances starting at 5 a.m. These will be followed by a section reserved for the indie band VOX and another section for the Ministry of National Defense’s military honor guard.

The flag-raising ceremony will then commence at 6:30 a.m. It is still not known whether the president will deliver an address afterward.

After the ceremony, performances that mix traditional temple culture with a cross-cultural style will follow, including a show by an electronic music dance troupe, the Electric-Techno Neon Gods, from the Hsin Kang Feng Tian Temple in Chiayi County. A group of foreign exchange students will also perform dragon and lion dances.

According to the Presidential Office, the office building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Visitors can go on a short tour around the centennial building as well as check out the exhibition, farmers’ market, and souvenir shop inside.

With the Lunar New Year less than one month away, the Presidential Office has also prepared limited spring couplets and red envelops for visitors to take home.