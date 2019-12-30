TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Alishan Forest Railway is joining hands with Japan’s Oigawa Railway to launch a reciprocal event to drive railway tourism.

Taiwanese nationals who produce the ticket stub of a one-day or two-day pass from the Alishan Forest Railway along with their passport will be able to enjoy a free ride operated by the Oigawa Railway. Likewise, Japanese riders of the Oigawa Railway can enjoy a similar offer in Taiwan, and the preferential deal is valid from Jan. 1 through June 30, according to the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office.

Inaugurated in 1935 in Shizuoka Prefecture, Oigawa Railway was originally used to transport materials for the construction of dams and power plants. It was repurposed for the logging and timber industry and, eventually, as a scenic railway known for its steam locomotives.

The Japanese railway employs the country’s only Abt rack system, which allows the trains to move up and down steep slopes, making it a tourist draw. The railway route, which boasts mountainous scenery and crosses a stunning lake, is often selected as a filming location.

The Oigawa Railway is one of the Alishan Forest Railway's nine “sister railways," and the bond has entered its 34th year. The two companies have collaborated on a number of reciprocal events in a joint bid to promote and preserve each other’s railway heritage, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said.



Oigawa Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)



Alishan Forest Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)