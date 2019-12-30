  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Railways from Taiwan, Japan team up to offer reciprocal deals in 2020

Alishan Forest Railway, Oigawa Railway both celebrated for their steam locomotive appeal

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/30 17:00
Oigawa Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)
Alishan Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)

Oigawa Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)

Alishan Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Alishan Forest Railway is joining hands with Japan’s Oigawa Railway to launch a reciprocal event to drive railway tourism.

Taiwanese nationals who produce the ticket stub of a one-day or two-day pass from the Alishan Forest Railway along with their passport will be able to enjoy a free ride operated by the Oigawa Railway. Likewise, Japanese riders of the Oigawa Railway can enjoy a similar offer in Taiwan, and the preferential deal is valid from Jan. 1 through June 30, according to the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office.

Inaugurated in 1935 in Shizuoka Prefecture, Oigawa Railway was originally used to transport materials for the construction of dams and power plants. It was repurposed for the logging and timber industry and, eventually, as a scenic railway known for its steam locomotives.

The Japanese railway employs the country’s only Abt rack system, which allows the trains to move up and down steep slopes, making it a tourist draw. The railway route, which boasts mountainous scenery and crosses a stunning lake, is often selected as a filming location.

The Oigawa Railway is one of the Alishan Forest Railway's nine “sister railways," and the bond has entered its 34th year. The two companies have collaborated on a number of reciprocal events in a joint bid to promote and preserve each other’s railway heritage, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said.


Oigawa Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)


Alishan Forest Railway (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photo)
Oigawa Railway
Alishan Forest Railway

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Alishan Railway opens group registration for first sunrise of 2020
Taiwan's Alishan Railway opens group registration for first sunrise of 2020
2019/12/10 17:48
Hop on cypress train to visit old sawmill in Taiwan’s Alishan mountains
Hop on cypress train to visit old sawmill in Taiwan’s Alishan mountains
2019/07/05 14:33
Taiwan and Japan heritage railways join up to offer great ticket deals from May 10
Taiwan and Japan heritage railways join up to offer great ticket deals from May 10
2019/05/05 15:47
Steam train rides available during Taiwan's Alishan cherry blossom festival
Steam train rides available during Taiwan's Alishan cherry blossom festival
2019/03/06 11:39
Taiwan Alishan Forest Railway to issue commemorative twin-railway ticket on Dec. 25
Taiwan Alishan Forest Railway to issue commemorative twin-railway ticket on Dec. 25
2018/12/24 17:42