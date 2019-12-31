  1. Home
  2. Culture

Writer of humorous fairy tales has unique idea about finding writing inspiration

Lin recommends reading more to improve one's writing skills

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/31 11:20
Lin Che-chang (National Academy for Educational Research photo)

Lin Che-chang (National Academy for Educational Research photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned children’s literature author Lin Che-chang (林哲璋) was invited to be the guest in a recent episode of Celebrity Interviews on the I-Fun Learning website, and he touched on a number of topics, including creative writing techniques and sources of inspiration.

I-Fun Learning is part of the National Academy for Educational Research (NAER), which provides resources for teachers and students.

In this episode, Lin recommended doing more reading to improve one's writing. After people have accumulated reading experiences that have made them feel amused, sad, or angry, they will be able to emulate these feelings and channel them into their writing, he added.

When inspiration is depleted, it is a good time to look for a new source, he continued, adding that going out of the house, such as to visit a night market to see all the foods being cooked and sold, can provide interesting real-life material to write about.


(National Academy for Educational Research photo)
I-Fun Learning
National Academy for Educational Research

RELATED ARTICLES

NTNU professor turns math into fun and games
NTNU professor turns math into fun and games
2019/12/30 17:36
Award-winning children's poet discusses role of imagination in writing
Award-winning children's poet discusses role of imagination in writing
2019/12/24 16:50
One who learned to communicate with nature — Ahronglong Sakinu of Taiwan's Paiwan tribe
One who learned to communicate with nature — Ahronglong Sakinu of Taiwan's Paiwan tribe
2019/12/23 17:52
Walis Norgan and his Atayal awakening
Walis Norgan and his Atayal awakening
2019/12/20 11:56
Taiwan author inspires children to read and write
Taiwan author inspires children to read and write
2019/12/19 14:19