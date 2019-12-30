"Ip Man 4: The Finale” has raked in NT$1.1 billion at Taiwanese box office. (Sky Films photo) "Ip Man 4: The Finale” has raked in NT$1.1 billion at Taiwanese box office. (Sky Films photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Ip Man 4: The Finale” has raked in NT$1.1 billion (US$36.5 million) in Taiwan since its release on Dec. 19.

The film was directed by Yip Wai-shun (葉偉信) and stars Donnie Yen (甄子丹). Yen expressed his relief as the film was released, according to the film company, Sky Films.

Sky Films stated that the movie hit the NT$1 billion-mark in Taiwan on Dec. 28 and reached NT$1.1 billion nationwide on Monday (Dec. 30). "Ip Man 4” has ranked first at the box office on the two consecutive weekends after its release.

Yen previously drew attention by announcing that “Ip Man 4’’ would be his last martial arts film but that he wiykd keep shooting films of other genres to avoid letting down his fans. He said that with "Ip Man 4" wrapping up, the series has come to a perfect conclusion, just like his martial arts film career.

Yen further stated that as an actor, he will keep searching for more opportunities to create a different character. He added that compared to a Marvel superhero, Ip Man is more human, and that is what makes him so beloved.

The Taiwanese branch of the film company hosted an event for fans to write “thank you” letters in order to show their gratitude and love to the actor. For further information, please visit the Facebook page.