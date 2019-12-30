TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Children's Amusement Park (TCAP) will extend the current cost of its one-day pass, which was reduced to celebrate Christmas and mark the park's anniversary, until June 30 to save even more visitors money, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release on Monday (Dec. 30).

Starting New Year's Day and running through June 30, the TCAP will sell NT$200 one-day passes to regular visitors and NT$180 passes to Taipei citizens, children under the age of 12, and students with a valid ID card. The one-day pass is valid on the day of issue only, and holders of the pass have unlimited access to the park’s 13 facilities, according to the TRTC.

The original admission rate is NT$30 per person, and it costs NT$310 to take one ride at each of the park's 13 facilities. Therefore, one-day pass holders can save up to NT$140 — NT$160 if they wish to enjoy a ride on each facility; the more they ride, the more they save, TRTC said.

In addition, the TCAP has just rolled out an exciting new facility and added two new room escape games to challenge players' nerves and intelligence, according to the release. The new facility features a three-story sliding trolley, from which park-goers dangle on seats as they slide down the 7.9-meter structure.

The facility is particularly challenging to people with a fear of heights, TRTC said.

Visitors must pay via EasyCard to ride the sliding trolley, and admission is NT$100 per ride. The attraction has a height limit of 130-180 cm and a weight limit of 30-80 kg, and players are required to wear protective gear.

In addition to the park's exciting rides, there are now a total of five escape games waiting for challengers. Admission is payable with EasyCard, and each game costs NT$150 for one person, NT$160 for two people, and NT$300 for a group of four, while children under 110 cm can participate for free.

For more details, please call the TRTC at (+886) 2-218-12345 or the Taipei Citizens' Hotline at 1999 (or 886-2-27208889 if calling from outside Taipei City). Interested parties can also visit the TCAP Chinese website or TRTC Chinese website.



(Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photos)