In this Oct. 10, 2018, photo, Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks during an interview at his laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong prov... In this Oct. 10, 2018, photo, Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks during an interview at his laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. Chinese state media says the researcher He has been sentenced to three years for practicing medicine illegally. He Jiankui was also fined 3 million yuan. Two others were also sentenced on the same charge. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says the researcher in a gene-edited baby controversy has been sentenced to three years for practicing medicine illegally.

The report Monday by Xinhua news agency says He Jiankui was also fined 3 million yuan.

Two other people were also sentenced on the same charge.