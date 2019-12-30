  1. Home
China convicts researchers in gene-edited baby controversy

By  Associated Press
2019/12/30 13:10
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says the researcher in a gene-edited baby controversy has been sentenced to three years for practicing medicine illegally.

The report Monday by Xinhua news agency says He Jiankui was also fined 3 million yuan.

Two other people were also sentenced on the same charge.