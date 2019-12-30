TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After lashing out at Taiwanese media at Sunday's (Dec. 29) presidential debate, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) used the F-bomb while accusing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of corruption at a campaign rally in Taichung.

During the televised presidential debate, Apple Daily Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tsai Jih-yun (蔡日雲) questioned Han about a payment he made to a woman surnamed Wang (王), with whom he had allegedly had an affair with, and Han responded by bashing her for being "disrespectful" and "low-class."

The Kaohsiung mayor said the query fully reflected the news agency's lack of quality and proceeded to condemn Sanlih E-Television and CNA for lacking professionalism and a conscience, reported Now News.

Han's behavior at the debate was heavily criticized by political experts and a number of Taiwanese netizens, who called Han the "most ill-mannered" presidential candidate in Taiwan history. However, at his campaign rally in Taichung Sunday evening, Han exclaimed, "I'm really upset. Fuck!" while discussing the DPP, according to New Talk.

Addressing his supporters at the rally, Han accused the DPP of corruption and of spending citizens' money on luxurious lifestyles. He added that the DPP had forgotten its promises to the people and that it is time for Taiwanese voters to stand up and let their voices be heard, reported Liberty Times.