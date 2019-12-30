Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between W... Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham Utd and Leicester City at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

LONDON (AP) — David Moyes is back for a second spell as West Ham manager following the firing of Manuel Pellegrini.

Moyes had helped the east London club avoid relegation from the Premier League during a six-month spell that ended in May 2018. However, West Ham decided against Moyes remaining in charge and hired Pellegrini instead.

But Pellegrini lost his job on Saturday, with West Ham a place and a point above the relegation zone after a loss to Leicester.

And West Ham announced Sunday that Moyes had returned on an 18-month deal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports