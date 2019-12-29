NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118 11-3-4 16-5-1 5-4-1 Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100 13-1-8 10-6-1 9-4-3 Pittsburgh 38 23 11 4 50 131 102 15-4-2 8-7-2 5-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 36 23 10 3 49 107 96 13-4-2 10-6-1 6-3-1 Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111 11-6-0 12-8-2 3-7-1 Philadelphia 38 21 12 5 47 122 112 13-2-4 8-10-1 7-2-2 Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131 10-4-5 11-10-0 7-5-1 Florida 37 19 13 5 43 132 125 12-7-2 7-6-3 5-5-1 Tampa Bay 36 19 13 4 42 129 115 11-7-2 8-6-2 12-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125 10-8-2 9-7-2 7-3-0 Montreal 38 18 14 6 42 125 122 8-8-3 10-6-3 4-6-2 Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108 11-8-1 6-6-6 7-5-3 Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122 11-4-3 6-11-4 6-7-1 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 11-5-1 5-13-3 6-5-2 New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133 5-8-6 7-11-0 3-5-1 Detroit 39 9 27 3 21 86 155 5-14-1 4-13-2 3-8-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103 12-4-3 13-4-3 9-1-1 Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112 10-6-2 13-6-2 6-7-1 Vegas 42 21 15 6 48 129 123 11-7-3 10-8-3 10-4-2 Dallas 39 21 14 4 46 103 99 13-6-2 8-8-2 8-4-2 Arizona 40 21 15 4 46 113 103 8-9-1 13-6-3 7-4-3 Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112 10-8-2 11-6-1 6-3-2 Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117 10-5-3 10-10-2 6-5-1 Vancouver 39 20 15 4 44 127 117 12-5-3 8-10-1 7-5-1 Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129 9-8-3 11-9-1 8-5-1 Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130 10-2-3 9-13-2 3-8-1 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127 10-7-4 8-7-2 5-4-0 Chicago 39 16 17 6 38 110 127 9-9-3 7-8-3 5-6-2 San Jose 40 17 20 3 37 109 137 11-11-1 6-9-2 8-7-1 Anaheim 38 16 18 4 36 100 117 10-7-2 6-11-2 5-5-1 Los Angeles 41 16 21 4 36 104 129 10-7-1 6-14-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 4

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO

Florida 5, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 1

San Jose 6, Philadelphia 1

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.