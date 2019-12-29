NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118 Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100 Pittsburgh 38 23 11 4 50 131 102 N.Y. Islanders 36 23 10 3 49 107 96 Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111 Philadelphia 38 21 12 5 47 122 112 Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131 Florida 37 19 13 5 43 132 125 Tampa Bay 36 19 13 4 42 129 115 N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125 Montreal 38 18 14 6 42 125 122 Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108 Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133 Detroit 39 9 27 3 21 86 155

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103 Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112 Vegas 42 21 15 6 48 129 123 Dallas 39 21 14 4 46 103 99 Arizona 40 21 15 4 46 113 103 Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112 Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117 Vancouver 39 20 15 4 44 127 117 Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129 Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127 Chicago 39 16 17 6 38 110 127 San Jose 40 17 20 3 37 109 137 Anaheim 38 16 18 4 36 100 117 Los Angeles 41 16 21 4 36 104 129

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 4

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO

Florida 5, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 1

San Jose 6, Philadelphia 1

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.