AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/29 23:09

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 33 18 8 2 5 43 91 87
Providence 35 20 12 1 2 43 114 90
Hershey 32 17 10 2 3 39 87 87
WB/Scranton 33 17 12 3 1 38 86 94
Springfield 35 17 16 2 0 36 102 98
Charlotte 31 15 13 3 0 33 91 86
Bridgeport 34 13 16 4 1 31 78 108
Lehigh Valley 32 12 15 1 4 29 75 91
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 31 20 7 2 2 44 99 71
Utica 33 19 10 2 2 42 121 102
Toronto 31 19 9 2 1 41 107 92
Belleville 32 19 12 1 0 39 119 106
Laval 34 16 14 3 1 36 97 102
Syracuse 32 16 13 2 1 35 102 108
Cleveland 31 14 14 1 2 31 86 86
Binghamton 32 11 17 4 0 26 80 107
Western Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 33 23 5 3 2 51 114 73
Iowa 33 17 12 2 2 38 96 99
Rockford 30 17 12 0 1 35 87 91
San Antonio 34 12 13 5 4 33 97 102
Chicago 33 15 16 2 0 32 82 97
Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107
Grand Rapids 33 13 16 2 2 30 95 114
Texas 33 13 16 2 2 30 93 112
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 29 23 6 0 0 46 112 70
Stockton 29 18 6 2 3 41 118 92
Colorado 29 16 10 2 1 35 97 87
Ontario 32 14 14 3 1 32 83 117
San Diego 27 12 12 2 1 27 87 84
Bakersfield 28 11 13 3 1 26 81 102
San Jose 27 10 15 0 2 22 89 99

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Laval 6, Toronto 1

Belleville 8, Syracuse 2

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 3

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Binghamton 2, Rochester 0

Utica 4, Lehigh Valley 2

San Antonio 5, Texas 4

Colorado 4, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 3, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled