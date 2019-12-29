TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 350 performances by well-known Taiwanese and overseas groups will be held at the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung from Feb. 8–23, according to a press release on Taichung Travel Net on Thursday (Dec. 26).

The performances will take place across seven stage. The main venue, located in Houli Forest Park, will feature 109 different acts, including Diabolo Dance Theatre, Sizhukong Jazz Band, Taiwu Ancient Ballads Troupe, PawPaw Drum Band, South Korea’s Croquiky Brothers, and groups from Japan’s Nagano and Aomori prefectures.

The easiest way to get to Houli Forest Park is by taking a train to Houli Train Station and walking 5-10 minutes. Southbound High Speed Rail passengers can alight at HSR Miaoli Station, walk five minutes to Fengfu Train Station, and transfer to Houli Train Station, the Taichung City Government said. Those taking a northbound HSR train can get off at HSR Taichung Station (Wuri), walk 10 minutes to Wuri Train Station, and transfer to Houli Train Station.

For more information about the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival, please visit the event's official website.



PawPaw Drum Band (Taichung City Government photo)



(Taiwan Tourism Bureau YouTube video)