TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s relationship with China was the focus of the presidential debate on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 29), in which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) accused her main challenger Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) of kowtowing to China.

In return Han criticized Tsai, who is seeking a second term, for associating him with being a supporter of China’s “one country, two systems” formula for Taiwan. He fought back by listing visits made by members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to Chinese officials in the past, contending the president and her party would “sell out Taiwan” to China.

Han, however, did not directly address a question proposed by a local news outlet representative about his cross-strait policy and pro-China attitude, saying the question showed the representative was “trapped by ideology.” Nor did he directly answer Tsai’s question about him endorsing a statement made by a civil group to support “unification” with China.

Han said he did not agree with the civil group’s political stance, but merely showed respect for freedom of expression. He then threw the question back at the president and accused her of acknowledging Taiwan to be part of China when she served as a minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, in the 2000s.

Tsai responded that her remarks had been twisted by Han who deliberately quoted out of context. She said her statement was based on the condition that China would promise never to resort to the use of force against Taiwan.

The president then cast doubt on Han’s meeting with Chinese officials based in Hong Kong in March, which she described as “expressing the atmosphere of [inclining to] the ‘one country, two system.’”

Speaking about her cross-strait policy, Tsai reiterated that her administration would not provoke or take risks that would endanger regional stability, nor would it curb exchanges between Taiwan and China. Beijing has cut off official contact with the Tsai administration for the past three years on account of its supposed pro-independence views, and ramped up pressure on the island nation in military, economic, and diplomatic spheres.

Tsai hit back by saying China was the biggest threat to Taiwan’s security, freedom, and democracy. China has been carrying out infiltration and influence operations against Taiwan, said Tsai, emphasizing she would fight off the challenges posed by China.

The president added that she would not allow Taiwan to become the next Hong Kong. Pro-democracy protests against Beijing’s encroachment on the semi-autonomous territory have lasted for more than six months.

Speaking on national defense issues, Han contended the best chief of staff would be the one to “avoid wars.” He said if he were elected president, he would emphasize national security by building up “smart” and “small” armed forces.

Tsai countered by saying she had put more effort to elevate the nation’s defense capabilities than any of her predecessors. She said under her command, the military would constantly be prepared for any attempts to invade Taiwanese territory.