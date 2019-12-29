TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has recommended six of the best spots on Elephant Mountain (象山) for the public to enjoy Taipei 101’s New Year fireworks free from party and concert in front of Taipei City Hall.

GEO said in a news release on Friday the Xiangshan Hiking Trail has some of the best views of Taipei 101. It’s only a 30-minute walk from MRT Xiangshan station to the top of the mountain, the office said, adding there are six great stop-off spots to watch the fireworks display along the way.

They are: The Photographer's Platform (攝手平台), Six Boulders (六巨石), Camera Platform (攝影平台), Firework Platform (煙火平台), Yongchungang Platform (永春崗平台), and Chaoran Pavilion (超然亭).

Organizers of the fireworks said this year's display will feature images of indigenous animals, such as the leopard cat, green sea turtle and Formosan black bear.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) said the easiest way to Xiangshan Trail is to take the MRT Tamsui–Xinyi (Red) Line, alight at Xiangshan Station, take Exit No. 2, and follow the direction signs to the trailhead. Visitors can also scan the QR code on signposts for navigation to the trailhead. There is a YouBike station at Exit No. 3, he added.

Best spots on Xiangshan to watch Taipei 101 fireworks Best viewing spots Information 1. Photographer's Platform 300m from Lingyun Temple (靈雲宮) entrance, walk for 10 minutes 2. Six Boulders 430m from Lingyun Temple entrance, walk for 15 minutes 3. Camera Platform 450m from Lingyun Temple entrance, walk for 15 minutes 4. Firework Platform 330m from Shiliao Trail (市療步道) entrance, walk for 15 minutes 5. Yongchungang Platform 200m from Yongchungang Park (永春崗公園), walk for 10 minutes 6. Chaoran Pavilion 600m from Yongchungang Park, walk for 30 minutes



Six Boulders



Chaoran Pavilion



Firework Platform



Photographer's Platform



Camera Platform (Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)