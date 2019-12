MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has defeated New Zealand by 247 runs in the second cricket test Sunday:

Australia 467 (Travis Head 114, Steve Smith 85, Tim Paine 79; Neil Wagner 4-83, Tim Southee 3-103) and 168-5 declared (David Warner 38, Joe Burns 35, Matthew Wade 30; Neil Wagner 3-50) defeated New Zealand 148 (Tom Latham 50; Pat Cummins 5-28, James Pattinson 3-34) and 240 (Tom Blundell 121, Henry Nicholls 33; Nathan Lyon 4-81, James Pattinson 3-35) by 247 runs.