FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom had a double-double, Dikymbe Martin scored all his 10 points in the final five minutes, and UC Riveside rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Fresno State 60-57 on Saturday night.

Chidom finished with career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Nate Grimes capped an 8-0 spurt with a dunk to give the Bulldogs a 55-35 lead with 9:42 left. UC Riverside (9-5) answered with a 15-0 run before Fresno State's Orlando Robinson made the second of two free throws to break a scoreless streak of seven-plus minutes. Angus McWilliam answered with a foul shot before Martin made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Highlanders their first lead since early in the first half at 57-56 with 57 seconds to go. Robinson again 1 of 2 from the free-throw line 14 seconds later but a goaltending call on a shot by Zyon Pullin with 11 seconds remaining gave UC Riverside the lead for good.

Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 27 points and had five blocks for the Bulldogs (4-9), who went 0 for 9 from the field with six turnovers over the final nine minutes, seven seconds.

UC Riverside plays Air Force on the road on Tuesday. Fresno State takes on No. 15 San Diego State on the road on Wednesday.

