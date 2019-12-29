TAIPE (Taiwan News) — A woman surnamed Hsieh bid NT$1 million (US$32,950) for Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) bomber jacket on Saturday evening (Dec. 28).

“Mayor Han did up the zip for me. [I] feel blessed,” said Hsieh, who traveled from Kaohsiung to Taipei to take part in the auction. The million-dollar jacket was an extra item added at the last minute, as the host, KMT lawmaker Hsu Shu-Hua (許淑華), asked the presidential hopeful to put up his own jacket for sale, adding the garment would have “the smell of a president.”

A woman surnamed Hsieh bid NT$1 million for Han Kuo-yu’s bomber jacket. (CNA photo)

Hsieh spent NT$1.4 million on the two bomber jackets. She said they were worth every penny, and that she shared and supported Han’s values, reported the Liberty Times.

Han’s campaign office prepared 20 campaign jackets that had been signed by Han for the charity auction, held Saturday evening in Taipei. It was reported that some fervent “Han fans” had lined up outside the venue the previous night.

Han auctioned the last four jackets himself, and they were sold for NT$530,000, NT$500,000, NT$620,000, and NT$800,000. With the additional 1,000 bomber jackets sold during the event, Han’s campaign office said they fetched nearly NT$10.8 million.

The money will be donated to various non-profit organizations, according to the office.