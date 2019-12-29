HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Eli Pemberton had 25 points and eight rebounds as Hofstra defeated James Madison 82-76 on Saturday.

The game was the Colonial Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (10-4, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tareq Coburn added 15 points. Desure Buie had 15 points and six rebounds for the visiting team.

After falling behind 36-30 at halftime, Hofstra outscored James Madison 52-40 in the second half to earn the 6-point victory. The Pride's 52 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

Matt Lewis had 22 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (7-5, 0-1). Deshon Parker added 17 points and eight assists. Dwight Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Darius Banks, the Dukes' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to 6 points (2 of 10).

Hofstra takes on Towson on the road on Monday. James Madison plays Northeastern at home on Monday.

