Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 34 20 11 1 2 43 113 86 Hartford 32 17 8 2 5 41 87 86 Hershey 31 17 9 2 3 39 86 85 WB/Scranton 32 16 12 3 1 36 84 93 Springfield 34 16 16 2 0 34 98 95 Charlotte 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85 Bridgeport 33 13 16 3 1 30 75 104 Lehigh Valley 31 12 14 1 4 29 73 87

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 30 20 6 2 2 44 99 69 Toronto 30 19 8 2 1 41 106 86 Utica 32 18 10 2 2 40 117 100 Belleville 31 18 12 1 0 37 111 104 Syracuse 31 16 12 2 1 35 100 100 Laval 33 15 14 3 1 34 91 101 Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81 Binghamton 31 10 17 4 0 24 78 107

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 32 23 4 3 2 51 112 70 Iowa 32 17 11 2 2 38 93 95 Rockford 30 17 12 0 1 35 87 91 San Antonio 33 11 13 5 4 31 92 98 Chicago 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94 Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107 Texas 32 13 16 1 2 29 89 107 Grand Rapids 32 12 16 2 2 28 92 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66 Stockton 28 18 5 2 3 41 115 88 Colorado 28 15 10 2 1 33 93 84 Ontario 31 13 14 3 1 30 80 115 San Diego 26 12 12 1 1 26 85 81 Bakersfield 27 10 13 3 1 24 77 99 San Jose 27 10 15 0 2 22 89 99

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Stockton 8, San Jose 1

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Binghamton 2, Syracuse 1

Hershey 6, Utica 5

Rochester 4, Belleville 3

Providence 4, Springfield 3

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 3, Laval 2

Iowa 6, Rockford 2

Texas 3, San Antonio 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.