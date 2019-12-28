  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/28 23:09

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 34 20 11 1 2 43 113 86
Hartford 32 17 8 2 5 41 87 86
Hershey 31 17 9 2 3 39 86 85
WB/Scranton 32 16 12 3 1 36 84 93
Springfield 34 16 16 2 0 34 98 95
Charlotte 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85
Bridgeport 33 13 16 3 1 30 75 104
Lehigh Valley 31 12 14 1 4 29 73 87
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 30 20 6 2 2 44 99 69
Toronto 30 19 8 2 1 41 106 86
Utica 32 18 10 2 2 40 117 100
Belleville 31 18 12 1 0 37 111 104
Syracuse 31 16 12 2 1 35 100 100
Laval 33 15 14 3 1 34 91 101
Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81
Binghamton 31 10 17 4 0 24 78 107
Western Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 32 23 4 3 2 51 112 70
Iowa 32 17 11 2 2 38 93 95
Rockford 30 17 12 0 1 35 87 91
San Antonio 33 11 13 5 4 31 92 98
Chicago 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94
Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107
Texas 32 13 16 1 2 29 89 107
Grand Rapids 32 12 16 2 2 28 92 112
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66
Stockton 28 18 5 2 3 41 115 88
Colorado 28 15 10 2 1 33 93 84
Ontario 31 13 14 3 1 30 80 115
San Diego 26 12 12 1 1 26 85 81
Bakersfield 27 10 13 3 1 24 77 99
San Jose 27 10 15 0 2 22 89 99

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Stockton 8, San Jose 1

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Binghamton 2, Syracuse 1

Hershey 6, Utica 5

Rochester 4, Belleville 3

Providence 4, Springfield 3

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 3, Laval 2

Iowa 6, Rockford 2

Texas 3, San Antonio 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.