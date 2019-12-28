  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/28 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100
Toronto 39 21 14 4 46 138 126
Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122
Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 39 27 7 5 59 139 112
N.Y. Islanders 36 23 10 3 49 107 96
Pittsburgh 37 22 11 4 48 125 98
Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106
Carolina 38 22 14 2 46 127 107
Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108
N.Y. Rangers 37 18 15 4 40 119 121
New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103
Colorado 38 23 12 3 49 138 109
Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112
Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97
Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130
Nashville 37 18 13 6 42 128 121
Chicago 39 16 17 6 38 110 127
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 41 20 15 6 46 125 122
Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117
Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129
Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 38 16 18 4 36 100 117
Los Angeles 40 16 20 4 36 102 126
San Jose 39 16 20 3 35 103 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT

Minnesota 6, Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Calgary 5, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4, Vegas 3

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.