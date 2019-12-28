NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|39
|27
|7
|5
|59
|139
|112
|Boston
|39
|23
|7
|9
|55
|133
|100
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|23
|10
|3
|49
|107
|96
|Pittsburgh
|37
|22
|11
|4
|48
|125
|98
|Philadelphia
|37
|21
|11
|5
|47
|121
|106
|Carolina
|38
|22
|14
|2
|46
|127
|107
|Toronto
|39
|21
|14
|4
|46
|138
|126
|Montreal
|37
|18
|13
|6
|42
|121
|117
|Florida
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|127
|121
|Columbus
|38
|17
|14
|7
|41
|99
|108
|Buffalo
|39
|17
|15
|7
|41
|115
|122
|Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|124
|111
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|18
|15
|4
|40
|119
|121
|Ottawa
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|106
|123
|New Jersey
|37
|12
|19
|6
|30
|95
|133
|Detroit
|38
|9
|26
|3
|21
|82
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|39
|25
|8
|6
|56
|123
|103
|Colorado
|38
|23
|12
|3
|49
|138
|109
|Arizona
|39
|21
|14
|4
|46
|112
|99
|Vegas
|41
|20
|15
|6
|46
|125
|122
|Winnipeg
|38
|21
|14
|3
|45
|117
|112
|Calgary
|40
|20
|15
|5
|45
|109
|117
|Dallas
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|100
|97
|Edmonton
|41
|20
|17
|4
|44
|118
|129
|Minnesota
|39
|19
|15
|5
|43
|124
|130
|Nashville
|37
|18
|13
|6
|42
|128
|121
|Vancouver
|38
|19
|15
|4
|42
|124
|115
|Chicago
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|110
|127
|Anaheim
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|100
|117
|Los Angeles
|40
|16
|20
|4
|36
|102
|126
|San Jose
|39
|16
|20
|3
|35
|103
|136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT
Minnesota 6, Colorado 4
Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Calgary 5, Edmonton 1
Anaheim 4, Vegas 3
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.