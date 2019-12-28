NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 39 27 7 5 59 139 112 Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100 N.Y. Islanders 36 23 10 3 49 107 96 Pittsburgh 37 22 11 4 48 125 98 Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106 Carolina 38 22 14 2 46 127 107 Toronto 39 21 14 4 46 138 126 Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117 Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121 Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108 Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122 Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111 N.Y. Rangers 37 18 15 4 40 119 121 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133 Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103 Colorado 38 23 12 3 49 138 109 Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99 Vegas 41 20 15 6 46 125 122 Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112 Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117 Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97 Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129 Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130 Nashville 37 18 13 6 42 128 121 Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115 Chicago 39 16 17 6 38 110 127 Anaheim 38 16 18 4 36 100 117 Los Angeles 40 16 20 4 36 102 126 San Jose 39 16 20 3 35 103 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT

Minnesota 6, Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Calgary 5, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4, Vegas 3

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.