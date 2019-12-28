Regent Taipei continues to upgrade its dining experience; after 2 months of renovation, Robin’s Grill (2F) officially re-opened on December 25th. The new interior is designed by famed master Hashimoto Yukio, who re-imagined Robin’s Grill as a “home” welcoming “friends and guests”. Changes include an upgraded salad bar, dessert bar, and an observable fire-grill kitchen while the decade-long service tradition, “Robin’s Guest, Robin’s Friend” remains unchanged.

The all-new Robin’s Grill is designed to hold 130 pax and includes 4 private dining rooms and 2 adjustable dining rooms, with a charismatic lounge and bar area. The bar area facilities the upgraded beverage pairing menu, which includes the original classics like sparkling tea, alcoholic drinks, and now includes a range of colorful seasonal fruit drinks from guava, green apple, roselle to winter melon.

Salad bar ingredients have been expanded to include Nantou Puli’s Batavia Lettuce, Pintung’s Meyer Lemon with a unique floral aroma, and Hsinchu’s Guanxi tomato – more of these best of Taiwan ingredients will be available based on seasonal availability. A salad mixing area, with service staff providing freshly grated mushroom and cheese, and a Micro Farm are both new additions to the salad bar. The dessert bar will feature an additional live-cooking station in addition to bite-sized desserts ranging from berry mille feuille, cannolis, macarons, canele, pistachio cream puff, madeleine, lemon tart, to tiramisu and much more.

Guests can see the kitchen where the fire-grilling takes place; there is a volcanic rock and charcoal grill station and chefs uses both stations in turn to create the most delicious steaks. The re-opening menu prominently features exquisite bone-in selections such as the impressive 60oz, 5 centimeter thick, and 50centimeter long Tomahawk, perfect for sharing amongst 4 pax. Guests may also choose from its one-person serving counterpart, the 26oz Tomahawk, and the 35 oz Prime Bone-in Rib Eye Steak, great for sharing between 2 pax.

Robin’s Grill was originally named “Steak House” and opened with Regent Taipei in 1990, inspired by Regent Hong Kong’s famed salad bar and popular soup concepts. Regent Taipei Managing Director Mr. Simon Wu states, “Robin’s has been in the market for almost 30 years, keeping many traditions while innovating others, we hope to continue our renowned service while updating our space and menu.”