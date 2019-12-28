TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese woman who hailed a car in Malaysia with the Grab app was killed in a hit-and-run accident and another Taiwanese woman injured, reports said Saturday (Dec. 28).

The accident happened Friday (Dec. 27) around 4:35 p.m. in the state of Selangor on a road to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, UDN reported.

A woman identified as Yun Li Mei, 45, sustained serious head injuries and died immediately, while a 44-year-old Taiwanese woman riding with her and the 22-year-old Malaysian Grab driver were injured, police said.

A car reportedly hit the Grab vehicle in the rear, causing it to crash into the ditch by the side of the road. The driver of the other car drove off, with police still looking for information from the public to find him, local media reported.

According to the news website sinchew.com.my, the two survivors of the accident were in stable condition at a local hospital.

