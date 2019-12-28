Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), the Taiwanese member of South Korean girl group Twice, was named the "most beautiful face of 2019" in a ranking released Friday by American film review site TC Candler.

Also known simply as Tzuyu, the 20-year old Tainan-native was the only Taiwanese who made it onto this year's list, which has been presented annually since 1990.

It was her fifth consecutive appearance on the prestigious global list, having been 13th in 2015, 8th in 2016, 3rd in 2017, and 2nd in 2018.

This year, Israeli model Yael Shelbia was No. 2 on the list, followed by Thai singer and model Lalisa Manoban, French model Thylane Blondeau, and English actress Naomi Scott, who is best known for starring in Disney's musical fantasy film Aladdin in 2019.

On its YouTube page, TC Candler said almost 40 countries are represented on the annual list, and that the "number seems to go up every year as public participation grows and expands."

The annual list, it said, takes into account millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, and tries to put together "a list representative of the modern ideal of beauty," taking into consideration criteria including aesthetic perfection, grace, elegance, class, poise, joy, promise and hope.

Along with the "100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2019," TC Candler also released Friday the list of the "100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019," with South Korean singer/dancer Jeon Jung-kook taking the top honor.

He was followed by Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, South Korean singer Kim Tae-hyung, and American actor Jason Momoa. (By Hou Wen-ting and Ko Lin)