Vice President Chen Chien-jen (left) and his spouse leaving for Palau. Vice President Chen Chien-jen (left) and his spouse leaving for Palau. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and his spouse left for the Pacific island state of Palau Saturday (Dec. 28), where they will attend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of official diplomatic relations.

Palau is one of 15 countries still recognizing Taiwan, most of them small nations in the Pacific and Latin America.

Before leaving Taiwan, Chen emphasized the close cooperation between the two countries in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, basic infrastructure and education, CNA reported.

He said relations between Taiwan and the Republic of Palau were both close and stable, as they had been since 1999.

During his stay, he would visit a joint livestock project and Taiwanese aid teams in the country for their efforts, according to CNA.

Palau President Tommy Remengasau, Jr. visited Taiwan in November 2018 and passed through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport last September, while President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) included Palau in a Pacific tour last March.

