A man looks at birds in a cage at Yuen Po Street Bird Garden in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A man looks at birds in a cage at Yuen Po Street Bird Garden in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Police officers detain a protesting student, holding a book on the Indian constitution, outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan during a protest against a new ci... Police officers detain a protesting student, holding a book on the Indian constitution, outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan during a protest against a new citizenship law and violence by police in the state, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The new citizenship law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People look at the Zelek Star cargo ship carrying cement, stranded in the Mediterranean Sea beach in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, Friday,... People look at the Zelek Star cargo ship carrying cement, stranded in the Mediterranean Sea beach in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Strong winds and waves forced the vessel away from its anchor point near the port of Ashdod on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Syrian forces ... Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Syrian forces launched a wide ground offensive last week into the northwestern province of Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. The United Nations estimates that some 60,000 people have fled from the area, heading south, after the bombings intensified earlier this month. (AP Photo/Ghaith al-Sayed)

People ride on camels during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in the desert near the southern Israeli city of Eilat, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo... People ride on camels during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in the desert near the southern Israeli city of Eilat, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Under a midday winter solstice sun, a trio of climbers make their way up a slope on Mount Washington, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in New Hampshire. Neith... Under a midday winter solstice sun, a trio of climbers make their way up a slope on Mount Washington, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in New Hampshire. Neither the sun nor the mercury rose very high as temperatures barely climbed out of the single digits on the shortest day of the year. The mountain had just 8 hours and 51 minutes of daylight on Saturday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Nuns watch Pope Francis as he delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Sq... Nuns watch Pope Francis as he delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Residents dressed for Christmas festivities react to tear gas as police confront protesters on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. M... Residents dressed for Christmas festivities react to tear gas as police confront protesters on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than six months of protests have beset the city with frequent confrontations between protesters and police. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes nuns attending a prayer at the Vatican the day after Christmas; climbers making their way up a mountain in New Hampshire under a midday winter solstice sun; and a cargo ship stranded off the coast of Israel.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 21-27, 2019.

