PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/28 14:01
A man looks at birds in a cage at Yuen Po Street Bird Garden in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Residents dressed for Christmas festivities react to tear gas as police confront protesters on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. M...

Nuns watch Pope Francis as he delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Sq...

Under a midday winter solstice sun, a trio of climbers make their way up a slope on Mount Washington, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in New Hampshire. Neith...

People ride on camels during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in the desert near the southern Israeli city of Eilat, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo...

Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Syrian forces ...

People look at the Zelek Star cargo ship carrying cement, stranded in the Mediterranean Sea beach in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, Friday,...

Police officers detain a protesting student, holding a book on the Indian constitution, outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan during a protest against a new ci...

A man looks at birds in a cage at Yuen Po Street Bird Garden in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes nuns attending a prayer at the Vatican the day after Christmas; climbers making their way up a mountain in New Hampshire under a midday winter solstice sun; and a cargo ship stranded off the coast of Israel.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 21-27, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/