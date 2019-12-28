  1. Home
Taiwan’s Luxgen is not planning to launch fully electric cars in 2020

The platform from the MBU concept car will be used on future models

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/28 14:30
The Luxgen MBU concept car at the Taipei International Auto Show.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Yulon Group said new car models were evidence that it would continue with its local brand Luxgen, though no all-electric vehicles were planned within the next year.

Yulon, founded in Taiwan in 1953, is best known for producing Mitsubishi and Nissan cars on the island.

At the Taipei International Auto Show which opened Saturday (Dec. 28), Luxgen presented its latest concept car, the MBU, which it described as an SUV sports car, CNA reported. It was built on a new platform which would be used for other future models and would reduce cost.

A recently launched model, also an SUV, named URX, was featured at the show and was evidence that the company wanted to continue produce domestically designed cars, said Luxgen Motor Co., Ltd. President Tsai Wen-jung (蔡文榮).

He added he hoped to sell 500 of the car each month, while another new model would be launched in 2021. Yulon started the company up in 2009.

While electric vehicles such as the Tesla attracted strong attention at the Taipei International Auto Show, Tsai said there were no plans to introduce an all-electric Luxgen within the next year.

Even though he acknowledged the trend was popular, he said there were several issues still to be confronted, such as the unpredictability of the market, pricing, energy autonomy and battery recharging, CNA reported.
