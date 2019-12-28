New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) controls the puck as he is checked by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during the second ... New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) controls the puck as he is checked by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) defends during the second period of an NHL ... New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple... New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) celebrates his goal with Jason Spezza (19) and Alexander Kerfoot (15) during the first period of an NHL ... Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) celebrates his goal with Jason Spezza (19) and Alexander Kerfoot (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) deflects the puck as Devils center Kevin Rooney (16) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Ke... New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) deflects the puck as Devils center Kevin Rooney (16) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) chase after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) cannot stop the puck as it goes into the net for a goal by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper B... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) cannot stop the puck as it goes into the net for a goal by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (not shown) as Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) scores a goal past New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the third period of an NH... Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) scores a goal past New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Severson got the puck after Toronto's William Nylander lost control of it driving toward New Jersey's net. The 25-year-old Severson inadvertently beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood while trying to clear the puck out of danger. Nylander was credited with the goal.

Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves in winning his second straight start.

Mikheyev left the ice in the third period after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes' skate. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Maple Leafs said.

Nico Hischier, Nitita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt tallied for New Jersey, and Blackwood made 32 saves.

Tavares tied it at 4 with 11:45 left in the third period with a tap-in power-play goal from Blackwood's crease. Nylander made the pass to set it up.

The teams combined for seven goals during a wide-open first 40 minutes. Palmieri and Bratt got the last two a little more than three minutes apart to give the Devils a 4-3 lead.

Palmieri scored his 15th of the season on a point-blank shot shortly after lifting Tyson Barrie's stick to take the puck and tie it at 3. Palmieri jumped on a center-ice turnover by Kapanen to set up the go-ahead goal by Bratt at 10:11.

Hyman and Mikheyev scored 19 seconds apart late in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead.

With the Devils enjoying a two-man advantage, Gusev tied it at 1:42 of the second period. Kapanen put Toronto ahead with a top-shelf shot at 5:18, but the Devils countered with two over the next five minutes for their second lead. Hischier had scored the game's first goal early.

NOTES: The teams will play two more times this season, both in Toronto (Jan. 14, Mar. 17). ... Toronto had 19 shots in the first period. It was still seven shy of its season high for a period, which it has done twice.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Return home to host Rangers Saturday night.

Devils: At Ottawa Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports