Chilean firefighters refreshed after controlled the flames on the cinema and art center of Alameda that caught on fire amid an anti-government protest... Chilean firefighters refreshed after controlled the flames on the cinema and art center of Alameda that caught on fire amid an anti-government protest where police were firing tear gas and water cannons in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Chile has been roiled by continuing and sometimes violent street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)