Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart race

Black Jack heads to the outside marker during the start of the Sydney Hobart yacht race on Sydney Harbour, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Ch... Black Jack heads to the outside marker during the start of the Sydney Hobart yacht race on Sydney Harbour, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Chirsto)

Competitors and the spectator fleet, right, race along at start of the 75th Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney Harbour, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Role... Competitors and the spectator fleet, right, race along at start of the 75th Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney Harbour, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Rolex/Kurt Arrigo via AP)

Competitors, back, race past spectators at the start of the 75th Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney Harbour, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Rolex/Carlo Bor... Competitors, back, race past spectators at the start of the 75th Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney Harbour, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Rolex/Carlo Borlenghi via AP)

Wild Oats XI heads up Sydney Harbour during the start of the Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve C... Wild Oats XI heads up Sydney Harbour during the start of the Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Chirsto)

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Comanche won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Saturday by claiming line honors for the third time.

The Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant-skippered super maxi made the most of strong overnight winds to cross the River Derwent finish line just after 7:30 a.m. local time.

Comanche earlier broke away from a five-strong pack of super maxis down Tasmania's east coast having taken a wider route across Bass Strait on Friday.

She stalled at one stage on a windless River Derwent before crossing the line in a time of 1 day, 18 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

InfoTrack, which was the first yacht out of Sydney Harbour on Thursday, finished second, about 45 minutes behind Comanche. The three other super maxis — nine-time line honrs champion Wild Oats XI, Scallywag and Black Jack — were jostling for third place.

Comanche's previous wins were in 2015 and 2017, the latter coming in race-record time of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes after Wild Oats XI was stripped of the title in a post-race protest.

Minerva became the fleet's third retirement overnight, reducing the number of yachts in the race to 154.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports