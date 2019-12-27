All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81 Providence 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83 Hershey 30 16 9 2 3 37 80 80 WB/Scranton 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91 Springfield 33 16 15 2 0 34 95 91 Charlotte 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85 Lehigh Valley 30 12 13 1 4 29 71 83 Bridgeport 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66 Toronto 29 18 8 2 1 39 103 84 Utica 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94 Belleville 30 18 11 1 0 37 108 100 Syracuse 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98 Laval 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98 Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81 Binghamton 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70 Iowa 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93 Rockford 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85 Chicago 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94 San Antonio 32 11 13 5 3 30 90 95 Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107 Grand Rapids 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109 Texas 31 12 16 1 2 27 86 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66 Stockton 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87 Colorado 28 15 10 2 1 33 93 84 Ontario 30 13 13 3 1 30 79 109 San Diego 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80 Bakersfield 27 10 13 3 1 24 77 99 San Jose 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.