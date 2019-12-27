NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111 10-3-4 16-4-1 4-3-1 Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100 13-1-8 9-6-1 8-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91 13-4-2 10-5-1 6-3-1 Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106 13-2-4 8-9-1 7-2-2 Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96 14-4-2 7-7-2 5-2-3 Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102 10-6-0 12-7-2 2-6-1 Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122 10-4-4 10-10-0 7-5-1 Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117 8-8-3 10-5-3 4-5-2 Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121 11-7-2 7-6-3 4-5-1 Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119 11-3-3 6-11-4 6-6-1 Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111 10-7-2 8-6-2 11-2-0 Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106 11-8-1 6-6-5 7-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118 9-8-2 8-7-2 6-3-0 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 11-5-1 5-13-3 6-5-2 New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128 5-8-5 7-11-0 3-5-1 Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150 5-14-1 4-12-2 3-7-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99 12-4-3 12-4-3 8-1-1 Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103 10-5-2 13-6-1 6-6-0 Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99 8-9-1 13-5-3 7-3-3 Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118 10-7-3 10-7-3 9-3-2 Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107 10-8-1 11-6-1 6-3-1 Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97 12-6-2 8-8-2 7-4-2 Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124 9-7-3 11-9-1 8-4-1 Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116 10-5-3 9-10-2 5-5-1 Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116 10-6-4 8-6-2 5-4-0 Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115 11-5-3 8-10-1 6-5-1 Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126 10-2-3 8-13-2 2-8-1 Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125 8-9-3 7-8-3 5-6-2 Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114 9-7-2 6-11-2 4-5-1 San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133 10-11-0 6-9-2 8-7-0 Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124 10-7-1 5-13-3 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.