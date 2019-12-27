All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100 Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122 Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117 Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121 Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119 Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111 N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91 Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106 Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96 Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102 Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118 New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99 Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103 Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107 Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97 Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116 Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126 Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99 Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118 Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124 Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116 Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115 Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114 San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133 Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.