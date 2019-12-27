All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|38
|22
|7
|9
|53
|130
|100
|13-1-8
|9-6-1
|8-4-3
|Toronto
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|133
|122
|10-4-4
|10-10-0
|7-5-1
|Montreal
|37
|18
|13
|6
|42
|121
|117
|8-8-3
|10-5-3
|4-5-2
|Florida
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|127
|121
|11-7-2
|7-6-3
|4-5-1
|Buffalo
|38
|17
|14
|7
|41
|115
|119
|11-3-3
|6-11-4
|6-6-1
|Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|124
|111
|10-7-2
|8-6-2
|11-2-0
|Ottawa
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|106
|123
|11-5-1
|5-13-3
|6-5-2
|Detroit
|38
|9
|26
|3
|21
|82
|150
|5-14-1
|4-12-2
|3-7-0
|Washington
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|137
|111
|10-3-4
|16-4-1
|4-3-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|105
|91
|13-4-2
|10-5-1
|6-3-1
|Philadelphia
|37
|21
|11
|5
|47
|121
|106
|13-2-4
|8-9-1
|7-2-2
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|11
|4
|46
|120
|96
|14-4-2
|7-7-2
|5-2-3
|Carolina
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|124
|102
|10-6-0
|12-7-2
|2-6-1
|Columbus
|37
|17
|14
|6
|40
|98
|106
|11-8-1
|6-6-5
|7-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|114
|118
|9-8-2
|8-7-2
|6-3-0
|New Jersey
|36
|12
|19
|5
|29
|91
|128
|5-8-5
|7-11-0
|3-5-1
|St. Louis
|38
|24
|8
|6
|54
|118
|99
|12-4-3
|12-4-3
|8-1-1
|Colorado
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|134
|103
|10-5-2
|13-6-1
|6-6-0
|Winnipeg
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|113
|107
|10-8-1
|11-6-1
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|100
|97
|12-6-2
|8-8-2
|7-4-2
|Nashville
|36
|18
|12
|6
|42
|126
|116
|10-6-4
|8-6-2
|5-4-0
|Minnesota
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|118
|126
|10-2-3
|8-13-2
|2-8-1
|Chicago
|38
|15
|17
|6
|36
|105
|125
|8-9-3
|7-8-3
|5-6-2
|Arizona
|39
|21
|14
|4
|46
|112
|99
|8-9-1
|13-5-3
|7-3-3
|Vegas
|40
|20
|14
|6
|46
|122
|118
|10-7-3
|10-7-3
|9-3-2
|Edmonton
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|117
|124
|9-7-3
|11-9-1
|8-4-1
|Calgary
|39
|19
|15
|5
|43
|104
|116
|10-5-3
|9-10-2
|5-5-1
|Vancouver
|38
|19
|15
|4
|42
|124
|115
|11-5-3
|8-10-1
|6-5-1
|Anaheim
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|96
|114
|9-7-2
|6-11-2
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|38
|16
|20
|2
|34
|101
|133
|10-11-0
|6-9-2
|8-7-0
|Los Angeles
|39
|15
|20
|4
|34
|99
|124
|10-7-1
|5-13-3
|5-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.