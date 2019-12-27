  1. Home
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/27 23:00

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293
x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.