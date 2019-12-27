NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|396
|198
|x-Buffalo
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|308
|246
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|263
|353
|Miami
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|279
|470
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|364
|350
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|367
|317
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|341
|335
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|262
|377
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|503
|272
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|279
|275
|Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|312
|360
|Cincinnati
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|246
|397
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|420
|287
|Oakland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|403
|Denver
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|266
|301
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|316
|314
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|351
|337
|Dallas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|305
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|324
|417
|Washington
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|250
|388
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|416
|331
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|436
|421
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|377
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|330
|428
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|353
|293
|x-Minnesota
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|388
|282
|Chicago
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|259
|279
|Detroit
|3
|11
|1
|.233
|321
|400
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-San Francisco
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|453
|289
|x-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|384
|372
|L.A. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|363
|340
|Arizona
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|337
|411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.