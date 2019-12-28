Hashimoto served as executive producer of next year's Final Fantasy VII Remake. (Trailer screen capture) Hashimoto served as executive producer of next year's Final Fantasy VII Remake. (Trailer screen capture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Game Show (TGS) is returning to Taipei for its 18th year to give gamers and industry players alike a glimpse of what 2020 has in store for the world of interactive entertainment.

The TGS, which is organized each year by the Taipei Computer Association, had humble beginnings. Once held in a small facility near Taipei Songshan Airport, the two-day convention now fills the sprawling Nangang Exhibition Center and has seen the number of attendees expand from 1,000 to 100,000.

The event is divided into two sections: the B2B (business to business) Zone and B2C (business to customer) Zone, according to organizers. It will also host the Asia Pacific Game Summit (APGS), which features talks by big and up-and-coming names in the industry, from founders of indie startups to producers of major developers.

On the B2C side of things, organizers promise visitors an "amusement park" — a wealth of products to try out that span the realms of online gaming, consoles, virtual reality, eSports, and even board games. More than 100 companies will be showing off their wares, with exhibitors hailing from Taiwan, neighboring Japan, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong as well as Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

Among this year's keynote speakers at the APGS will be Shinji Hashimoto, executive producer of Square Enix, the Japanese video game developer behind the mega-popular fantasy RPG series Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy, which has sold over 140 million units since its first title hit the shelves in 1987.

Hashimoto will speak about Square Enix's branding strategy, laying out the secret to the series' longevity amid the ever-changing technological landscape of the video game industry, according to CNA.

The Taipei Game Show will run Feb. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nangang Exhibition Center. The speaker schedule and other detailed information will be made available to the public on Jan. 15.

Those interested in registering as a B2B Zone trade visitor must register before Jan. 30.